US Urges India to Cooperate With Canada in Nijjar’s Murder Investigation

The United States (US) stating the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar as ‘concerning’, has urged the Indian Government to cooperate with Canada.
Reiterating its stand, the US State Department said that there needs to be a full and fair investigation.
While addressing a press conference, the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners, as the Secretary (Antony Blinken) said on Friday (September 22). We believe it’s critical that Canada’s investigation proceeds and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”
“We have noted the allegations by Prime Minister Trudeau and we are quite concerned by them. They are such concerning allegations that we think there ought to be a full and fair investigation. Canada has said it is committed to doing that,” he further said.
On being asked about the India-Canada relationship and its impact on the US-India relationship, Miller said that India remains an important partner for the US, but on this matter, Washington is urging New Delhi to cooperate with the Canadian investigation.
Notably, Nijjar was shot dead by two unidentified men in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia province on June 18. Notably, India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.
A few days back, a report by the New York Times had stated that the US had provided Canada with intelligence on the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, but Ottawa intercepted communications that were more definitive and led it to accuse India of its involvement in the murder.
The report by the New York Times came as a top US diplomat in Canada confirmed there was "shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners", which prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make a stunning claim that there was a "potential link" between the Indian government agents and Nijjar's killing.