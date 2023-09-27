US Urges India to Cooperate With Canada in Nijjar’s Murder Investigation

A few days back, a report by the New York Times had stated that the US had provided Canada with intelligence on the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, but Ottawa intercepted communications that were more definitive and led it to accuse India of its involvement in the murder.

The report by the New York Times came as a top US diplomat in Canada confirmed there was "shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners", which prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make a stunning claim that there was a "potential link" between the Indian government agents and Nijjar's killing.