Canadian Police Arrest Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla Linked to Milton Shootout

Canadian authorities have arrested Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist and one of India's most wanted, for his suspected role in a shootout on October 28 in Milton, as per reports citing intelligence sources. Dalla, a close associate of the late Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, had earlier claimed responsibility for the murder of Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli in Punjab's Moga district in September.
In related developments, Punjab Police arrested two of Dalla’s key operatives linked to the murder of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in Faridkot district last month. This joint operation involved the State Special Operation Cell of Mohali, the Anti-Gangster Task Force, and Faridkot Police. The investigation revealed the operatives were also responsible for the killing of Jaswant Singh Gill, who was serving a life sentence for a 2016 murder and was shot dead in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on November 7, 2024, under Dalla’s directives.
Dalla's arrest marks him as the second close aide of Nijjar apprehended by Canadian authorities within a week. On November 8, Inderjeet Gosal, a 35-year-old resident of Brampton and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) coordinator in Canada, was detained on charges of assault with a weapon during a protest at a Hindu temple.
SFJ, a US-based organization banned in India, saw Gosal taking over as its main Canadian organizer following Nijjar’s assassination in June 2023 in British Columbia. Gosal, viewed as a key aide to SFJ's general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has been released on conditions pending a court appearance in Brampton.
The arrest of these individuals comes amidst already strained India-Canada relations, exacerbated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September 2023 regarding the potential involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's death. India dismissed these allegations as "absurd," maintaining that the central issue is Canada’s tolerance of pro-Khalistan activities on its soil.