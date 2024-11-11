Canadian Police Arrest Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla Linked to Milton Shootout

In related developments, Punjab Police arrested two of Dalla’s key operatives linked to the murder of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in Faridkot district last month. This joint operation involved the State Special Operation Cell of Mohali, the Anti-Gangster Task Force, and Faridkot Police. The investigation revealed the operatives were also responsible for the killing of Jaswant Singh Gill, who was serving a life sentence for a 2016 murder and was shot dead in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on November 7, 2024, under Dalla’s directives.