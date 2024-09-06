CBSE Opens First Regional Office in Dubai

In a historic move aimed at strengthening Indian education in the UAE, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has inaugurated its first-ever Regional Office (RO) and Centre of Excellence (CoE) outside India, located in Dubai.
This milestone was celebrated with a special orientation session on Teachers' Day, bringing together CBSE officials, representatives from the Indian Mission in Dubai, and principals from 78 schools across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
The orientation session served as a platform to discuss the objectives, scope, and anticipated impact of the newly established office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced the opening of the CBSE RO & CoE during his visit to the UAE on February 13, 2024. The office officially began operations on July 2, 2024, at the Consulate General of India in Dubai.
Dr. Ram Shankar, Director of the CBSE RO & CoE in Dubai, delivered a detailed presentation outlining the board’s mission in the region. He emphasized CBSE’s commitment to promoting outcome-based education, introducing subjects at varying levels to cater to diverse student capabilities, and adopting a holistic educational approach that integrates art and health education. The board is also set to introduce new skill-based subjects aligned with global educational trends.
A key focus of the regional office will be a series of assessment reforms aimed at making education more competency-based and student-friendly. These reforms include the introduction of case-based and competency-focused questions, the strengthening of internal assessments, and the development of Annual Pedagogical Plans. The CBSE also plans to promote experiential learning through sports, storytelling, and toy-based learning initiatives.
In addition to overseeing examinations in the region, the Centre of Excellence will focus on in-service teacher training, providing educators with the tools and skills needed to stay current with global teaching methodologies and educational innovations.
Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, underscored the significance of this initiative, stating, "The Centre of Excellence will empower teachers with cutting-edge training, enabling them to stay updated on best practices and innovative technologies. This will enrich the learning experience for students."
He further noted that the office would enhance CBSE’s support for students, educators, and parents, serving as a hub of academic excellence for years to come.
This landmark development is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the Indian education system in the UAE, providing enhanced resources and support to the region's Indian expatriate community.