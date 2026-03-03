CBSE Postpones Board Exams In West Asia Amid Escalating Conflict

Amid escalating tensions across West Asia, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has deferred Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6 in several countries in the region.

According to a report, the decision, announced on Tuesday through an official notification, applies to examination centres located in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The Board said the move followed a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in these countries.

According to the notification, fresh dates for the postponed papers will be announced in due course. The Board has also indicated that it will reassess the ground situation on March 5 before taking a call on examinations slated from March 7 onwards.

Students have been advised to remain in close contact with their respective schools and to rely exclusively on official CBSE communications for updates.

The advisory was echoed by the Embassy of India, Muscat, which circulated the update on social media and urged students and parents to avoid rumours and unverified information.

This is not the first disruption to the examination calendar. The Board had earlier postponed papers scheduled for March 2 in view of the deteriorating regional environment.

The precautionary step comes against the backdrop of a rapidly intensifying conflict in West Asia. On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting key military installations and strategic infrastructure. The strikes reportedly led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior security officials, triggering widespread unrest.

In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones aimed at American interests and allied locations in the region, including sites in Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE and Jordan. The exchanges have significantly expanded the theatre of conflict, raising concerns over civilian safety, including that of expatriate communities.

Adding to the volatility, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting Israel’s Ramat David Air Base, according to media reports. The group said it aimed at radar systems and control facilities at the base during a dawn operation.