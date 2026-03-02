Kuwait Shot Down Three US Jets by Mistake, Drones Hit Qatar

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that three American F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences during active combat operations on Sunday, marking a friendly fire incident in the midst of escalating regional conflict.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said the aircraft were engaged in error during heightened military activity in the Gulf. All six crew members aboard the three jets ejected safely and were later recovered. The command stated that the aircrew is in stable condition. It also noted that Kuwait has acknowledged the incident and expressed appreciation for the support provided by the Kuwaiti defence forces.

The incident occurred at a time when coalition forces are operating under high alert due to growing instability across the region. An investigation has been launched to determine how the misidentification took place. CENTCOM said further details will be shared once more information becomes available.

Meanwhile, the wider security situation continues to deteriorate. In a separate development, Qatar's Defence Ministry confirmed that two drones struck energy-related facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City. According to official statements reported by Al Jazeera, one drone targeted a water tank linked to a power plant in Mesaieed, while another struck an energy facility operated by QatarEnergy in Ras Laffan.

Authorities in Qatar said there were no reported casualties from the drone strikes. However, officials are assessing the extent of the damage and have indicated that a detailed statement will be released after a full evaluation.

