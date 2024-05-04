Chess Legend Garry Kasparov Clarifies "Win From Raebareli First" Dig At Rahul Gandhi

Russia grandmaster Garry Kasparov on Saturday clarified after his "win from Raebareli first" remark asking it to be taken in light heart. In his response to a post on X by an Indian scribe, Kasparov had said, "Traditional dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top!" in an apparent dig at Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi.
Social media was abuzz after the Russian grandmaster's reply to the original post which claimed that Garry and Indian Chess legend Vishwanathan Anand retired early and would not have to face the "greatest chess genius of our times".
"Feel so relieved that @Kasparov63 and @vishy64theking retired early and didn’t have to face the greatest chess genius of our times," the journalist had written.
However, Kasparov's response to the post went viral. His comment in the wake of Congress fielding Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli in the last minute was seen as a sly jab.
Hours after his initial remark, Kasparov clarified on X that his "little joke" should not be taken as an "advocacy or expertise".
"I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an "all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes," as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game!" wrote Garry Kasparov.
His later response was also for actor Ranvir Shorey who had called for a comment from the Russian sharing a video of Rahul Gandhi. Shorey's post was a jibe at the Congress leader who recently asserted that he was the best chess player among all Indian politicians.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had described Kasparov as a "non-linear thinker" and his favourite chess player. "...once you get slightly better at it, the opponent's pieces actually operate almost like your own," he said comparing chess and politics.
Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and will also be contesting from Wayanad.