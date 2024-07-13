China Accused Of Exploiting African Workers, Uyghur Muslims

Recent scrutiny at the United Nations saw several nations, including the United Kingdom and the United States, criticize China's human rights record. The UK urged China to halt persecution and arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and Tibetans, and ensure freedoms of religion, culture, and protection from torture and forced labor. Similarly, the US called for the release of arbitrarily detained individuals and an end to assimilation policies, such as state-run schools in Tibet and Xinjiang.