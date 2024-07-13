US politician Rob Wittman, Vice President of the House Armed Services Committee Republicans, has strongly condemned China's actions towards African workers and Uyghur Muslims, labeling them as "absolutely criminal."
Wittman asserted, "China is the greatest human rights violator on the face of the earth." He particularly highlighted the atrocities against Uyghur women and the exploitation of workers in Africa, alongside environmental degradation.
His remarks were shared by the US' Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party on social media. Representing Virginia's 1st congressional district since 2007, Wittman has also served on committees focusing on police and public safety.
China has faced widespread international criticism and allegations regarding severe human rights abuses, notably concerning its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Reports from organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch detail allegations of mass arbitrary detention in so-called "re-education" camps, where detainees endure forced labour, political indoctrination, and harsh restrictions on religious and cultural practices.
Accusations extend to coercive birth control measures, including sterilization, reportedly targeting Uyghur women to suppress population growth. Family separations, with children placed in state institutions, further underscore the gravity of the situation. Evidence supporting these allegations includes investigative journalism, satellite imagery analysis, and testimonies from survivors and witnesses.
Recent scrutiny at the United Nations saw several nations, including the United Kingdom and the United States, criticize China's human rights record. The UK urged China to halt persecution and arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and Tibetans, and ensure freedoms of religion, culture, and protection from torture and forced labor. Similarly, the US called for the release of arbitrarily detained individuals and an end to assimilation policies, such as state-run schools in Tibet and Xinjiang.