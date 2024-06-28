Taiwan Cautions Against China Travel Amid Execution Threats

Taiwan has issued a travel advisory cautioning its citizens against visiting China, Hong Kong, and Macao due to threats from Beijing to execute those supporting Taiwan's independence.
Liang Wen-chieh, spokesperson for Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, released this warning amid escalating tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and has cut off communication with Taiwan's government since President Tsai Ing-wen's election in 2016.
The advisory aims to alert Taiwanese travelers about the dangers posed by China's new regulations targeting independence supporters. While travel is not banned, citizens are advised to avoid expressing political opinions or engaging in activities that might lead to detention or prosecution by Chinese authorities.
Taiwan previously condemned Beijing's threats of severe penalties, including the death penalty, for those advocating for Taiwan's independence.
Beijing's recent notice specifies the death penalty for leaders of independence movements causing significant harm to the state and people, with other leading advocates facing jail terms from 10 years to life imprisonment. Taipei rebuked these guidelines, asserting that Beijing has no legal authority over Taiwan and dismissing the regulations as non-binding on Taiwanese citizens.
The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) also issued a press release denouncing the guidelines as "regrettable," calling them provocative and harmful to interactions between people on both sides. The MAC advised Taiwanese living in or traveling to China to remain vigilant and exercise caution.
China's increased pressure on independence supporters stems from its longstanding claim over Taiwan, despite the island's self-governance since 1949. Tensions have been exacerbated by Taiwan's international activities and Beijing's efforts to diplomatically isolate the island. The Chinese Communist Party views advocacy for Taiwan's independence as a direct challenge to its sovereignty, leading to punitive measures such as legal threats and economic coercion.