China and Hong Kong Conduct First Joint National Security Operation

In an unprecedented move, China’s national security agency in Hong Kong and the city’s own police unit have collaborated for their first officially acknowledged joint national security operation. This development marks a significant step in enforcement under the national security framework imposed by Beijing in 2020.

Authorities carried out coordinated raids on the residences of six individuals believed to have conspired with foreign entities, allegedly threatening national security. The identities of these individuals remain undisclosed, but the investigation covers a time frame stretching from November 2020 to June 2024. Alongside residential searches, law enforcement officials inspected the office of an unnamed organization connected to the case and confiscated items such as financial documents and electronic devices. All six suspects have been ordered to hand over their travel documents to prevent potential flight risks.

The city’s police confirmed that Beijing’s security office had requested direct involvement, including help in scheduling interviews with the suspects. However, officials have yet to provide details regarding the nature of the allegations or the name of the organization involved, citing an active investigation.

The joint operation comes amid a broader pattern of intensifying security efforts in Hong Kong. Since the introduction of the Beijing-drafted national security law in mid-2020, numerous opposition figures and activists have been prosecuted. Among the latest developments, Joshua Wong—a prominent activist already serving a sentence related to subversion—now faces an additional charge. He is accused of working with foreign forces, a crime under the national security law that carries the possibility of life imprisonment.

While the law has drawn international criticism for suppressing civil liberties, both the Hong Kong and Beijing governments argue it was essential to restore stability after the widespread protests in 2019. They continue to assert that the law has brought order and safety back to the city.

Separately, in 2024, Hong Kong introduced its own local national security legislation. In May 2025, it was supplemented with regulations mandating that public servants assist Beijing’s security office when requested. These regulations allow the central authorities to claim jurisdiction in special cases, depending on the circumstances.

In the days leading up to the fifth anniversary of the national security law’s enactment, Hong Kong has visibly escalated enforcement activities. One recent example includes the targeting of a mobile game that authorities accused of encouraging violent rebellion and promoting separatist views, a move that underscores the government’s continued focus on controlling perceived threats.

