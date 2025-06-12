In Historic First, Indian-Origin Doctor Elected President of American Medical Association

In a historic moment for US healthcare leadership, Dr. Srinivas "Bobby" Mukkamala has been elected as the 180th President of the American Medical Association (AMA), becoming the first person of Indian origin to head the organization in its 178-year history.

Advertisment

“To call this moment humbling doesn't capture it,” said Dr. Mukkamala, an otolaryngologist, during his inauguration in Chicago. “It's moving. It's awe-inspiring.”

The ceremony carried added emotional weight this year. Just months earlier, Dr. Mukkamala was diagnosed with a brain tumor after an MRI revealed an 8-cm mass in the temporal lobe of his brain. Within three weeks of the diagnosis, the 53-year-old father of two underwent surgery that successfully removed 90% of the tumor—considered a best-case outcome.

Throughout his decades-long career in organized medicine, Dr. Mukkamala has been a staunch advocate for patient rights and equitable healthcare. His recent health scare, he said, has only deepened his resolve to fight for systemic change.

“I received the best care possible,” he acknowledged. “But for many patients, the journey is filled with uncertainty—questions about insurance, drug costs, and wait times for critical specialist care. Our health system must do better.”

Calling for unity among healthcare professionals, Dr. Mukkamala emphasized the urgent need for strong leadership in medicine. “The system needs skilled physician leaders in every state and specialty. It needs the AMA more than ever—speaking with one firm, commanding voice.”

The AMA's House of Delegates met from June 6 to June 11, during which the association also adopted a significant new policy on nutrition. The initiative seeks to raise public awareness about the differences between ultraprocessed and healthful foods. It encourages integrating nutrition education at all levels of medical training, empowering doctors to guide patients toward healthier dietary choices.

Also Read: US Lawmaker Says She Had Surgery to Avoid Pregnancy in 'Trump’s America'