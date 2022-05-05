China Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 26

At least 26 people have been reported dead as of Thursday after a residential building collapsed in central China's Hunan Province, the previous week.

The incident took place at 12:24 p.m. in Wangcheng District in Changsha on April 29.

Public security authorities on Sunday detained nine people, in connection with the incident.

According to police in the provincial capital of Changsha, the owner of the building surnamed Wu, and three others in charge of building design and construction surnamed Long, Ren and Xue were suspected of the crime of causing a major-liability accident.

Investigations also showed that an engineering testing company issued a false house safety appraisal report to the guesthouse in the building on April 13. The legal representative of the company surnamed Tan, and four technicians surnamed Ning, Tang, Liu and Gong were suspected of the crime of providing false documents, Xinhua reported.

