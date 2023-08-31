'Routine Exercise of Sovereignty' China Defends Controversial Standard Map

Two days after China released a controversial ‘standard map’ incorporating disputed regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, the country on Wednesday defended its action as a routine exercise of sovereignty.
As India strongly objects to the 2023 edition of China’s standard map, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement stating that the map is an expression of China’s territorial claims and rights in accordance with its own laws and regulations.
The ministry further called for objectivity and restraint from relevant parties urging against over-interpreting the map and encouraged a pragmatic approach to the situation.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "It is a routine practice for China to exercise sovereignty in accordance with the law. We hope the relevant side can stay objective and calm, and refrain from over interpreting."
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly expressed its concerns over the territorial claims by China via the standard map stating that such actions only serve to complicate and hinder the resolution of the ongoing border issues.
It may be noted that on August 28, China released its latest edition of the 'standard map' which included Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin regions as part of its territory.
The new updated map was released by the Ministry of Natural Resources. The territorial claims on China’s western borders and the so-called nine-dash line covering the entire South China Sea are shown on the map as in previous editions. Also as in previous maps, a “tenth dash” is placed east of Taiwan, underlining Beijing’s claims over the island.
The inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, both areas that have long been subject to conflicting claims between China and India is of particular significance and will potentially inflame more tensions.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that "the age of expansionism is over" post the Galwan valley clash, China has proved otherwise - with its new standard map clearly including a internal part of India.