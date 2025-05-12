China Denies Arms Supply to Pakistan During Operation Sindoor, Warns Against ‘Military Rumours’

Beijing has strongly denied reports suggesting it sent military supplies to Pakistan during its recent confrontation with India. On Monday, the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) dismissed the claims as "rumours" and warned of legal action against those spreading false information online.

A statement published on the official website of China's Ministry of National Defense clarified that no such mission involving the Y-20 cargo aircraft took place. The statement further warned, “The internet is not beyond the law! Those who produce and spread military-related rumours will be held legally responsible.”

The denial follows earlier claims from Pakistan about using Chinese fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, which Beijing also refuted. Emphasising its stance against terrorism, China said, “China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint, and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.”

Speculation about China’s involvement grew after it voiced support for Pakistan—often referred to as its "all-weather friend"—amid India’s retaliatory offensive. Meanwhile, a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) highlighted that China has been Pakistan's primary arms supplier, accounting for 81% of its total weapons imports between 2020 and 2024.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen. The Indian military conducted precision strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan as part of a broader effort to dismantle infrastructure supporting cross-border terrorism.

