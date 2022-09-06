China Quake Death Toll Reaches 65

The strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit China’s Sichuan province has so far claimed 65 lives while leaving 248 people injured and 12 missing.

According to reports, a total of 10 aftershocks of 3.0-magnitude or above have been recorded, including one earthquake of 4.0 to 4.9 magnitude, nine earthquakes of 3.0 to 3.9 magnitude, and the largest aftershocks of 4.2 magnitudes so far.

As per the Ministry of Transport, over 350 people have been stranded on Luding-Shimian Expressway, comprising 336 construction workers and 20 managers.

Due to the deadly quake, the power supply in the province was cut off, however, State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company said that nearly 22,000 households in the earthquake-stricken area have been restored after overnight emergency repair.

Meanwhile, China's Red Cross Society initiated a Level-III emergency response, with the first batch of relief materials consisting of 320 tents, 2,200 relief packages, 1,200 quilts and 300 folding beds dispatched to the affected area.