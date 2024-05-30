China Reignites Panda Diplomacy With Gift To Washington's National Zoo

The two pandas arriving in Washington, both two years old, were born at a conservation center in Sichuan, China. Bao Li, a male whose name means "treasure" and "energetic," is the offspring of a renowned Washington panda family. His mother, Bao Bao, was born at the capital’s zoo in 2013, and his grandparents served as species ambassadors from 2000 to 2023. Qing Bao, a female, has a name that means "green" and "treasure."