Shehbaz Sharif Reaffirms Pakistan's Support for 'One China' Policy
In a recent social media post, Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, reiterated Islamabad's steadfast backing for China's stance on Taiwan. Emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to the 'One China' policy, Sharif affirmed Taiwan as an integral part of the People's Republic of China.
"As a close ally and strategic partner of China, Pakistan has consistently supported China's position on Taiwan and will continue to do so. Pakistan upholds the 'One China' policy, recognizing Taiwan as an inseparable part of the People's Republic of China and endorsing Chinese efforts for national reunification. The so-called elections or transitions of the self-declared government in Taiwan do not alter the fundamental realities of the Taiwan issue," stated Sharif in his post on X.
Pakistan's vocal endorsement of China's stance on Taiwan coincides with a heightened global focus on tensions in the Taiwan Strait and increased diplomatic maneuvers concerning Taiwan's status. Against the backdrop of complex geopolitical dynamics, Pakistan's reaffirmation of solidarity with China underscores the importance of alignment in broader international relations.
China recently cautioned the US against efforts toward "Taiwan's independence," labeling such endeavors as a "dead end" that "will only backfire." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin emphasized during a regular media briefing that those advocating for 'Taiwan independence' would face dire consequences, as Beijing considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to assert control.
Reports indicate that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit China in the first week of the upcoming month to participate in the official launch of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Sharif's departure for China is reportedly set for June 4, although minor adjustments to the itinerary are possible.