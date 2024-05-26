Shehbaz Sharif Reaffirms Pakistan's Support for 'One China' Policy

"As a close ally and strategic partner of China, Pakistan has consistently supported China's position on Taiwan and will continue to do so. Pakistan upholds the 'One China' policy, recognizing Taiwan as an inseparable part of the People's Republic of China and endorsing Chinese efforts for national reunification. The so-called elections or transitions of the self-declared government in Taiwan do not alter the fundamental realities of the Taiwan issue," stated Sharif in his post on X.