China's Aid Facilitating Russia's Defense Expansion Amid Ukraine Conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, China's significant assistance to Russia in bolstering its defense industry has caught the attention of US officials.
Senior Biden administration officials revealed that China's aid enabled Russia to undertake its most ambitious military manufacturing expansion since the Soviet era, including joint efforts to produce drones within Russia.
This support notably impacted Russia's ability to sustain its assault on Ukraine, especially as Ukraine faces equipment and weapon shortages.
US officials stress the importance of persuading China to cease aiding Russia's defense industry, recognizing that China's materials are filling critical gaps in Russia's production cycle.
Despite efforts to raise concerns with Chinese counterparts, China's support for Russia's military build-up continues. The Biden administration has issued warnings to China, emphasizing potential consequences for aiding Russia in the conflict.
Additionally, the US had taken measures to target third-country banks facilitating support to the Russian defense industry, aiming to prevent inadvertent involvement in such trade activities that could lead to US sanctions.