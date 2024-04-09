Saudi Arabia Supports India's Stance On Kashmir In Joint Statement With Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has signaled its support for India's position on the Jammu and Kashmir issue in a joint statement released after a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The statement emphasized the importance of bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan to address outstanding issues, particularly the Kashmir dispute, in order to foster peace and stability in the region.
The leaders also discussed regional and global developments, including the concerning situation in Gaza, where they called for international efforts to halt Israeli military operations, mitigate humanitarian impact, and uphold international law.
They stressed the need for the international community to pressure Israel to cease hostilities and ensure unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza.
India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and has expressed its desire for normal relations with neighboring nations, including Pakistan, in an environment free of terrorism and hostility.
In the past, Pakistan has sought mediation from the United States to resolve the Kashmir issue, while India has reiterated its stance on conducting any discussions on Kashmir solely with Pakistan and bilaterally.