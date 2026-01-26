Chinese President Xi Jinping Praises India as ‘Good Neighbours, Friends, Partners’

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message praising the growing friendship between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. In his greeting to President Droupadi Murmu, Xi described India and China as “good neighbours, friends and partners” and referred to the nations as the “dragon and the elephant dancing together,” a phrase he has often used to depict the bilateral relationship.

According to news agency Reuters, Xi expressed hope that both countries would expand exchanges and cooperation while addressing each other’s concerns to promote stability in diplomatic ties.

Thaw in India-China Relations

Xi Jinping’s remarks come at a time when India-China relations are showing signs of improvement after a period of tension that lasted four years following the 2020 Galwan Valley border clash. The two sides had experienced strained relations, but diplomatic engagement resumed through high-level visits and dialogues.

A key turning point in the restoration of ties came during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping met and agreed to end the border standoff. Later, in July 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited China, emphasising the need to build on the “good progress” in normalising relations and resolving remaining border issues.

Several developments have further helped ease tensions, including the resumption of Indian pilgrims’ visits to Kailash and Mansarovar in Tibet, the easing of visa procedures, and the restoration of direct flights between the two countries.

