Modi Meets Xi in Tianjin, Stress on Peaceful Borders and Stronger India-China Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on Sunday, with an emphasis on deepening bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

The two leaders were pleased with the good momentum since their previous meeting in Kazan in October 2024. Highlighting that India and China are development partners, not competitors, they underlined the need to ensure differences do not lead to disputes. They emphasized that peaceful relations between the two nations, with a combined population of 2.8 billion, are crucial not just for their development and growth but also for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia in accordance with 21st-century trends.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of peace and serenity along border regions as a prerequisite for sustained bilateral cooperation. They both welcomed last year's effective disengagement and continued preservation of peace in these areas. They reaffirmed their desire for a reasonable, equitable, and mutually acceptable settlement of the border issue, based on the overall bilateral relationship and the long-term interests of their peoples. They also noted the progress achieved by their Special Representatives in recent negotiations and reiterated further support to their efforts.

On exchanges on people-to-people, the leaders observed that it was essential to increase connectivity through direct air connectivity, visa facilitation, and resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visas. On economic and trade ties, they realized their two economies' stabilizing influence in international trade and stressed the importance of a strategic approach in further increasing bilateral trade and investment while dealing with the trade deficit.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that both India and China seek strategic autonomy and emphasized that their bilateral relationship should not be seen in the context of third countries. Both leaders concurred on the need to seek common ground on regional and global challenges, including terrorism and equitable trade, in multilateral fora.

Extended goodwill towards China's SCO Presidency and the current Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to President Xi to the 2026 BRICS Summit in India. President Xi appreciated the Prime Minister for the invitation and guaranteed China's support for India's BRICS Presidency.

Prime Minister Modi also met Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China's Politburo. He deliberated his vision for bilateral ties and invited Chinese assistance to achieve it. Mr. Cai reaffirmed China's resolve to deepen exchanges and enhance relations as per the consensus between the two leaders.

