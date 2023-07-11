Chopper Carrying 6 People Goes Missing Near Mount Everest In Nepal

A helicopter with six people on board has reportedly gone missing near Mount Everest in Nepal.
According to reports, the chopper was carrying 5 foreign nationals. The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning.
The Manang Air helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). It took off from Surki in Solukhumbu and went contactless 15 minutes into the flight.
“...Total persons on board: 6 (5 passengers + 1 captain). Altitude Air helicopter departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue," tweets Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.