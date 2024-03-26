Congress Denounces Chinese Claims on Arunachal, Urges Strong Rebuttal from Modi Govt

In a firm stand against recent Chinese assertions regarding Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian National Congress has vehemently opposed any iota of Chinese claims on the region, reaffirming that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable, indistinguishable, and inseparable part of India.
The party strongly condemned what it described as the fourth instance in a month of China making ludicrous and farcical claims, emphasizing China's notorious track record of renaming places and redrawing maps of territories belonging to other countries.
Despite political differences, the Congress underscored the importance of unity in safeguarding India's sovereignty and territorial integrity against external threats.
However, the party pointed out that Chinese belligerence has been exacerbated by what it termed as PM Modi's failure to act decisively in response to the Galwan Valley incident on June 19, 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice. The Congress criticized the government's perceived leniency towards China, highlighting issues such as the construction of villages near the border and alleged kidnappings of civilians living in border areas.
The Congress expressed concern over what it termed as the "Modi Govt's 'Please China Policy'," stating that it has endangered national security in Arunachal Pradesh. The party criticized what it called "Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee," suggesting a lack of assertiveness in dealing with Chinese aggression not only in Ladakh but also in Arunachal Pradesh.
Despite these concerns, the Congress expressed hope that the Modi government would issue a robust rebuttal to Chinese claims, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility along India's borders.