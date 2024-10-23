Congress Slams Modi Government Over China Agreement: Urges Clarity on LAC Patrols

Jairam Ramesh, MP and General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), has raised critical questions regarding the Modi government’s recent announcement of an agreement with China concerning patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Ramesh emphasized the need for clarity on whether this development will genuinely lead to disengagement and resolution of tensions that arose in 2020.
He expressed hope that the agreement marks an honorable resolution to what he described as India’s worst foreign policy setback in decades, expecting a return to the status quo ante as it existed in March 2020. Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of relations with China, highlighting past interactions that he claims reflect Modi’s naiveté.
Ramesh referred to Modi’s controversial statement on June 19, 2020, where he claimed, “Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai,” just days after the deadly Galwan clash, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. He described this remark as a grave insult to the fallen soldiers and suggested it legitimized Chinese aggression.
The Congress leader lambasted the Modi government's approach to the border crisis, dubbing it a pattern of “Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify.” He lamented the lack of parliamentary debate on this critical issue over the past four years.
Additionally, Ramesh highlighted the growing economic dependency on China, noting that Chinese exports to India rose significantly while Indian exports stagnated. He urged the government to clarify several points regarding troop patrol capabilities and access to traditional grazing grounds, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in the handling of border issues.
Key questions posed by Ramesh include:
Will Indian troops regain the ability to patrol up to the claim line in Depsang?
Will access to patrolling points in Demchok be restored after four years?
Are patrols allowed to access previously restricted areas like Finger 3 in Pangong Tso?
Will Indian graziers regain rights to traditional grazing grounds?
Are the buffer zones ceded to China now abolished?
Ramesh concluded by demanding that the government take the Indian public into confidence regarding the implications of the agreement with China.