India and China Reach Agreement on Patrolling Arrangements Along LAC

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, India and China have finalized an agreement concerning patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
This development comes ahead of the BRICS Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to be in attendance.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced this pivotal agreement during a special media briefing prior to PM Modi's visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit. Misri highlighted that discussions with Chinese interlocutors have led to the arrangement, which is aimed at facilitating disengagement and ultimately resolving issues stemming from actions taken by the Chinese military in eastern Ladakh since 2020.
“We have engaged in discussions with Chinese interlocutors through the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) and at various military levels. These dialogues have historically resolved standoffs at different locations,” Misri stated.
He emphasized that recent discussions have been productive, resulting in a framework for patrolling arrangements that contribute to disengagement and resolution of outstanding issues.
While details about PM Modi's bilateral meetings at the BRICS Summit remain undisclosed, this agreement could pave the way for a potential meeting between him and President Xi.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that after the last WMCC meeting in August, both sides had a “frank, constructive, and forward-looking exchange” aimed at narrowing differences and expediting discussions to resolve outstanding issues.
The MEA's release emphasized that both countries are committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border in accordance with established bilateral agreements and protocols. The restoration of peace, respect for the LAC, and the normalization of bilateral relations were reiterated as critical goals.
The WMCC meeting, which took place in Beijing, reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize relations. PM Modi is set to visit Russia on October 22 and 23 to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, under the chairmanship of Russia. The summit, themed “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” will serve as a vital platform for leaders to discuss key global challenges.
The MEA noted that the summit will provide a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to explore potential areas for future collaboration.
In addition to discussions on multilateralism, PM Modi is also expected to engage in bilateral meetings with counterparts from BRICS member countries and other invited leaders, potentially setting the stage for further dialogue with China.