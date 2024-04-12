Controversial NFL Icon, OJ Simpson, Dies at 76, Leaving a Complex Legacy

Simpson's journey from celebrated athlete to controversial figure was marked by both triumph and turmoil. His athletic career was illustrious, culminating in winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1968 as a senior running back at the University of Southern California, followed by successful stints with the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers. However, it was his entanglement in the legal system, particularly the highly publicized trial in 1995, that forever altered the public perception of him.