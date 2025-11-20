Curfew Enforced in Nepal’s Bara as Gen Z Protests Surge Again

Tension escalated in Nepal’s Bara district on Thursday as authorities reimposed a daytime curfew to contain fresh street clashes between Gen Z protesters and cadres of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist).

The volatile situation resurfaced barely a day after violent confrontations left several demonstrators injured. Despite Wednesday’s chaos, crowds began reassembling at Simara Chowk around 11 am, prompting police to launch dispersal operations.

As confrontations intensified near Simara Airport, security personnel fired multiple rounds of teargas, forcing the suspension of airport operations, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Officials moved swiftly to declare a curfew at around 12:45 pm, restricting movement from 1 pm to 8 pm local time. Assistant Chief District Officer Chhabiraman Subedi confirmed to ANI that the order was enforced after renewed clashes with police, adding that authorities were working to stabilise the situation.

According to ANI, hundreds of youths gathered on the streets early Thursday morning despite the previous day’s violence, which left six Gen Z protesters injured. The Kathmandu Post reported that multiple demonstrators suffered injuries on Wednesday and alleged that police failed to arrest individuals named in complaints filed by protesters.

The district has been simmering since UML leaders announced a visit ahead of national elections scheduled for 5 March 2026. The renewed tension also follows the massive Gen Z–led uprising in September, when at least 76 people were killed in protests triggered by public outrage over a short-lived government ban on social media.

Those protests ultimately forced then Prime Minister and UML chairman K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.

In the political vacuum that followed, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, 73, was sworn in on 12 September as Nepal’s first woman prime minister of an interim government. Upon taking office, she recommended the dissolution of parliament and called for fresh elections.