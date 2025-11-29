Cyclone Ditwah Devastates Sri Lanka With 123 Deaths, What In Store For India?

Cyclone Ditwah has killed at least 123 people across Sri Lanka, with another 130 reported missing, as torrential rains triggered the country’s worst flooding in more than two decades.

The Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology warned on Saturday that the risk remains high in northern and central regions, urging the public to remain vigilant through Sunday amid the “impending extreme weather situation.”

Relief operations are underway, with nearly 44,000 people relocated to state-run welfare centres after their homes were destroyed.

Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Continue, Relief Efforts Underway

“Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm (2 inches) is likely in parts of Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces,” the meteorology department said. Strong winds are also expected over most parts of the island, which is home to about 22 million people.

Cyclone Ditwah struck Sri Lanka on Wednesday, causing widespread flooding and displacing thousands. The storm is now moving northwards toward southern India's Tamil Nadu, where heavy rains have begun, prompting state authorities to issue advisories for residents and tourists.

In response to the cyclone, Sri Lanka’s government cancelled the scheduled budget debate for Friday and Saturday, while the Colombo Stock Exchange shortened trading hours on Friday due to adverse weather conditions.

Residents in low-lying areas, particularly along the Kelani River in Colombo district, were urged to move to higher ground. Most schools and government offices, except for essential services, were ordered closed.

The Sri Lankan armed forces have been deployed to assist in rescue and relief efforts, using helicopters and boats to evacuate stranded residents. The navy rescued 40 passengers trapped in flash floods on Saturday.

An aircraft carrying aid, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, and food from India, arrived in Sri Lanka Saturday morning, the President’s media division said. The government has also appealed for contributions from Sri Lankans abroad and international donors.

Major flooding risks persist near the Kelani, Manik, and Attanagalu Oya rivers, while mobile and internet services have been disrupted in several regions.

Cyclone Ditwah Heads Toward Tamil Nadu, India on November 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Ditwah, currently near Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, may intensify slightly and reach the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by early November 30.

Authorities have forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds, and urban flooding across multiple southern states.

Chennai Airport has cancelled 54 scheduled flights, while schools and colleges in several districts, including Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Puducherry, and Karaikal, will remain closed.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared a state of emergency across the island in response to the devastation caused by the floods, according to an official gazette released on Saturday.

