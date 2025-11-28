Cyclone Ditwah Travels To India From Sri Lanka, Southern States On Alert

A fresh weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm Ditwah on Thursday, just a day after Cyclone Senyar weakened and spared Andhra Pradesh from major damage.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ditwah, which originated from a deep depression near the Sri Lanka coast, is moving north-northwest over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, and is likely to make landfall between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between the evening of November 29 and the morning of November 30.

Expected Impact Across States

The cyclone is expected to have a widespread impact across multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka. As of Thursday evening, Ditwah was located east of Pottuvil, Sri Lanka, around 90 km south-southeast of Batticaloa and 610 km south-southeast of Puducherry, steadily moving northwestward.

In Andhra Pradesh, Nellore and Tirupati districts are expected to receive the first heavy showers from Friday, with rainfall spreading to Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Prakasam, and Bapatla. The IMD has issued red alerts for Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Nellore, Kadapa, and Prakasam on November 30, while nearby districts may experience heavy to very heavy rain. Coastal winds are likely to reach 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, and fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea.

In Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, and northern districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Authorities have reopened reservoir shutters in Chennai to manage potential inflows. Red alerts have been issued for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, while Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu remain under orange alert. Telangana is expected to remain largely unaffected.

Name and Strengthening of Cyclone Ditwah

The name Ditwah, contributed by Yemen, refers to the Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, highlighting its coastal ecosystem. The IMD has confirmed that the system is gradually strengthening and may intensify further before landfall, urging coastal communities to remain alert and follow updates closely.

