Cyclone Ditwah Leaves Heavy Toll in Sri Lanka; India Ramps Up Humanitarian Aid

Cyclone Ditwah has wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka, leaving 159 people dead and 203 reported missing, according to the Disaster Management Centre.

Adverse weather continues to affect the island, causing severe flooding and landslides. India has stepped in with humanitarian assistance.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has intensified relief operations in Sri Lanka. Yesterday, two IAF aircraft delivered 21 tonnes of essential supplies along with 80 NDRF personnel, now deployed in Puttalam and Badulla—among the hardest-hit regions—saving over 40 lives.

From INS Vikrant, two Chetak helicopters joined the Sri Lankan Air Force in search-and-rescue missions, conducting multiple sorties to evacuate stranded residents. Later in the evening, two more helicopters brought critical HADR cargo to bolster ongoing relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the cyclone is advancing toward the Indian coast, bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for these regions. According to the IMD bulletin, Cyclone Ditwah is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early Sunday morning.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said it remains uncertain whether the cyclone will make landfall near Chennai, but the Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared to launch rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

Also Read: Cyclone Ditwah Devastates Sri Lanka With 123 Deaths, What In Store For India?