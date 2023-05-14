Cyclone Mocha: Saint Martin's Island Likely To Be Submerged Temporarily

As a result of the severe cyclonic storm “Mocha”, Saint Martin's, the only coral island of Bangladesh, may be temporarily submerged underwater, according to the head of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
BMD director Azizur Rahman said that as the centre of the storm passes over St Martin's, water will move from one side of the island to the other.
"Since there is no major infrastructure on the island, the storm will not get obstructed anywhere and hit the island directly. As the centre of the storm passes over St Martin's, water will move from one side of the island to the other, and due to the intensity of the storm, the island may be underwater for some time," BMD Director Md Azizur Rahman.
He added, "But the water will not stay still; it may also move away. The situation depends entirely on the speed of the storm."
Notably, the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “Mocha” (pronounced as “Mokha”) over Northeast and adjoining East central Bay of Bengal moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 21 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST on Sunday over the same region near latitude 19.3°N and longitude 91.9°E, about 130 km southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar), 230 km south of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 850 km north-northwest of Port Blair.
It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of today, the 14th May, 2023 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 180-190 kmph gusting to 210 kmph.
The heavy rainfall along with the strong winds is occurring over the north Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts and the spiral band has entered into these coastal areas. The landfall process will commence within a few hours.