Cyclone Mocha: Saint Martin's Island Likely To Be Submerged Temporarily

"Since there is no major infrastructure on the island, the storm will not get obstructed anywhere and hit the island directly. As the centre of the storm passes over St Martin's, water will move from one side of the island to the other, and due to the intensity of the storm, the island may be underwater for some time," BMD Director Md Azizur Rahman.

He added, "But the water will not stay still; it may also move away. The situation depends entirely on the speed of the storm."