Cyclone Sitrang: Death Toll In Bangladesh Rises To 30

The death toll due to Cyclone Sitrang in Bangladesh has risen to 30 after it made landfall in the coastal areas early on Tuesday.

According to reports, the casualties have been reported from as many as 14 districts of the country.

The cyclonic storm has given rise to flash floods in which 30 people have been killed so far. Strong winds have caused damages to several pucca houses while trees were left uprooted as a result.

Meanwhile, In India, several flights at Kolkata Airport in West Bengal and Shillong Airport in Meghalaya had to be cancelled amid bad weather conditions due to Cyclone Sitrang.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted high to very high rainfall in several states of Northeast India including Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on Tuesday, IMD said.