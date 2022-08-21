Health Experts Warns about Tomato Flu, Says Virus ‘Very Contagious’

Doctors have raised alarm bells about a new disease known as ‘tomato flu’ that is spreading throughout India.

Tomato flu is a novel kind of hand, foot, mouth disease has been detected in Kerala and Odisha.

According to the health experts no specific drugs to treat the infection exist so far and they have also warned that the disease is ‘very contagious.’

According to reports by the Lancet Respiratory Journal, as many as 82 children had been affected with the "tomato flu," which was originally identified in Kerala's Kollam on May 6. These children are under the age of 5.

In adults, the infectious condition is rare as their immune systems are strong enough to protect them from the virus. The disease is caused by intestinal viruses.

The infection is named after tomato as red, uncomfortable blisters first form on a patient's body and later enlarges and resembles like a tomato.

Similar to chikungunya, the symptoms include a high fever, body pain, joint swelling and fatigue.

Additionally, some patients have complained of body aches, fever, dehydration, swollen joints, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur are three more affected areas in Kerala, according to sources.

A warning was issued in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as a result of the emergence of the infection.