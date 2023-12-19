Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive? Chotta Shakeel Addresses Poisoning Rumors

Chhota Shakeel, the close associate of India's most wanted fugitive, Dawood Ibrahim, has dismissed reports suggesting his boss's demise due to poisoning, labeling them as baseless rumors.
Shakeel asserted that Dawood is in robust health, refuting the speculations that periodically circulate. Despite widespread rumors on social media in both India and Pakistan, Shakeel, speaking to The Times of India (TOI), deemed the news of Dawood's poisoning a hoax, revealing that he recently met with Dawood in Pakistan, where he appeared perfectly fine.
Contrary to the circulating rumors, intelligence sources, as reported by TOI, have denied the possibility of Dawood Ibrahim being poisoned by any of his associates. This dismissal is grounded in the fact that Dawood has been residing under tight security as a guest of Pakistani agencies for an extended period. His security detail, comprised of loyal individuals, ensures his safety.
Recognized as an asset by the ISI, Dawood is viewed as a potent tool for jihadi activities against India, prompting close surveillance, including scrutiny from the US.
While the possibility of hospitalization exists, it's plausible that any such instance may involve admission to a medical facility within a military base. Recent occurrences of unknown assailants targeting India's adversaries in Pakistan raise concerns that the ISI fears potential 'hits' on its assets leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India.
Moreover, the reported house arrest of Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad, closely associated with Dawood, adds another layer to the intricate web of circumstances.
Despite sheltering Dawood, accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Pakistan officially denies his presence on its soil. The Indian intelligence community posits that Shakeel is also located in the Clifton area of Karachi, a claim firmly rebuffed by Pakistan.