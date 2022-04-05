Day After Joining, Sri Lanka FM Ali Sabry Resigns

A day after being sworn, Sri Lanka Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned on Tuesday (April 5) amid growing public unrest over a worsening economic crisis.

Sabry in a letter to the President said, “I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Minister of Finance with immediate effect.”

In a letter to the President, Sabry said that he took up the job as part of a temporary measure. "However, after much reflection and deliberation and taking into consideration the current situation, I am now of the view for Your Excellency to make suitable interim arrangements to navigate the unprecedented crisis fresh and proactive, and unconventional steps need to be taken including the appointment of a new finance minister,? Sabry said in the letter.

He was among the four new ministers appointed by President Rajapaksa on Monday. Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for months.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament on Tuesday after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance amid growing unrest over an economic crisis, according to parliamentary proceedings. "Our party is on the side of the people," said Maithripala Sirisena, leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party which withdrew its support for Rajapaksa`s coalition.

The shift left Rajapaksa with a minority government, which could make decision-making even more challenging, although independent lawmakers can still continue to support proposals of the government.