“Deadpool Killer” Wade Wilson Sentenced To Death for Heinous 2019 Murders

Wade Wilson, infamously dubbed the “Deadpool Killer,” was sentenced to death on Tuesday for the 2019 murders of two Florida women.
The 30-year-old's crimes were described by Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson as “heinous, atrocious, and cruel,” with one murder deemed cold, calculated, and premeditated.
Wilson was found guilty in June for the murders of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43. The jury had recommended the death penalty, a decision Thompson upheld, citing the severity of the crimes.
According to prosecutors, Wilson strangled Melton following a drug-fueled sexual encounter before stealing her car and assaulting his girlfriend, Melissa Montanez, 41.
He later encountered Ruiz, whom he invited into his car under the pretense of asking for directions. Wilson then strangled Ruiz and ran her over, leaving her body mutilated.
Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner described the crimes as an act of killing “for the sake of killing,” highlighting the brutal nature of the strangulation.
Despite the gravity of his actions, Wilson received numerous love letters and explicit photos from admirers during his incarceration. Some correspondents and Wilson’s adoptive parents appealed to the court to reconsider, citing his brain damage from drug addiction and issues stemming from his adoption.
Wilson’s defense argued for leniency, claiming he had a troubled background and sought to depict him as a changed man under medication. However, his adoptive parents also requested the court to spare his life, stating, “the human is still in there.”
In addition to the murder charges, Wilson was convicted of grand theft, burglary, battery, and petit theft.