Nepal Earthquake: 70 Killed In Strong Tremors, Death Toll Likely To Rise

A strong earthquake of mangitude 6.4 jolted Nepal late at night on Friday, tremors of which were felt in parts of India including Delhi and the national capital region. In the aftermath of the earthquake, the death toll in Nepal has now gone up to 70.
At least 36 people in Nepal's Rukum west have been confirmed to have been killed, while the number of confirmed deaths in Jajarkot stood at 34, officials informed, stating that the numbers are expected to rise.
The Rukum West chief district officer (CDO) Hari Prasad Pant was quoted by ANI as saying, "At least 36 people have been confirmed dead in Rukum West, and the toll is expected to rise further This is the update we have been able to get till 5 am (local time)."
On the other hand, the Jajarkot CDO said, "At least 34 have been confirmed dead in Jajarkot. Many are injured and some of the critically injured sent to Surkhet for further treatment."
Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed his grief over the human and material damage caused in the wake of the earthquake.
The Nepal PMO posted on X, "Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured."
The National Centre for Seismology stated that the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded at around 6.4 and the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal at a depth of about 10 kilometers.
The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in several states of North India including, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Visuals flooded social media where users wrote that strong tremors were felt for a considerable duration of time last night.