Delhi Airport Ranks 36th On List Of World's Best Airports

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi ranked 36th, the highest among all Indian airports on Skytrax’s World Airport Awards 2023. The list was prepared by Skytrax, a United Kingdom-based consultancy which runs an airline and airport review and ranking site which ranked a total of 100 airports from around the world.

The only other airports in India to be ranked among the top 100 airports were those in Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The award for the best airport in 2023 went to Singapore Changi Airport which improved on its previous year’s position of third to rank first this time. Meanwhile, the Hamad International Airport in Qatar’s Doha which was ranked the best airport last year slipped one place to stand second. The third position was occupied by Haneda Airport in Japan’s Tokyo which had stood second in the previous year’s rankings.

According to the site, the rankings are based on votes from air travelers around the world in the 2022-2023 World Airport Survey. The top 10 airports from around the world in 2023, as ranked by Skytrax are Singapore Changi, Doha Hamad, Tokyo Haneda, Seoul Incheon, Paris CDG, Istanbul, Munich, Zurich, Tokyo Narita and Madrid Barajas.

While, the Delhi airport upgraded on its previous year’s ranking of 37 to rank 36 this year, the remaining three Indian airports on the list slipped down from their last year’s standings. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) ranked 84 this year, slipping 19 places from last year’s rank of 65. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad ranked 65 this year, slipping two spots from the previous year’s rank of 63. Similarly, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru placed 69th this year, down from last year’s rank of 61.

The Mumbai Airport is run by Adani-backed Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), while the airports in Delhi and Hyderabad are run by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), both backed by the GMR Group which holds majority stakes. The Bengaluru airport on the other hand, is owned and operated by Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), a public limited company.