Delhi-NCR Residents Panic as Afghanistan Earthquake Shakes Northern India

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border early Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occurred at 12:17 a.m. local time (00:47:41 IST), with its epicentre at latitude 34.50 N and longitude 70.81 E, at a depth of 160 kilometers.

According to Afghanistan’s Information Ministry, more than 250 people have died and around 500 others sustained injuries in the region after a 6.0-magnitude tremor struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday.

The earthquake was strongly felt across Pakistan and northern India, including Delhi-NCR, where residents reported swaying buildings and rushed outdoors in panic.

The initial quake was followed by several aftershocks. The NCS recorded a 4.7-magnitude tremor at 1:38 a.m. IST, at a depth of 140 kilometers. Subsequent jolts of 4.3 magnitude at 1:59 a.m. and 5.0 magnitude at 3:03 a.m. struck the same region, at depths of 140 km and 40 km, respectively.

Experts classify these tremors as shallow to intermediate earthquakes. Such quakes are considered more dangerous than deeper ones because the seismic waves have less distance to travel before reaching the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and higher risks of structural damage and casualties.

Afghanistan, situated along major fault lines between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, has a long history of seismic activity. The Hindu Kush mountain range, in particular, is geologically active, experiencing frequent earthquakes every year. Herat province is also intersected by a significant fault line, making the region highly vulnerable to quakes.

Relief agencies and local authorities have been mobilizing rescue efforts, though accessibility in remote areas remains a challenge. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

