“If Timely Action Had Not Been Taken, Situation Could Have Turned Like Nepal,” Saikia Warns

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Tuesday said that the investigation into the mysterious death of the legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg is progressing rapidly.

Speaking to the media, Saikia said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the government are committed to ensuring justice in Zubeen Garg’s death. Whoever is found responsible for the incident in Singapore will be arrested, and only then will proper justice be delivered. The investigation is ongoing, and the law will take its course against those found guilty.”

Addressing the recent arrests of several overnight Zubeen fans during the singer’s funeral, Saikia defended the police action, emphasising that it was necessary to prevent the situation from escalating. He said, “If action had not been taken that day, the situation could have turned much worse. The government does not wish any of Zubeen’s fans to face injustice, but people must also refrain from taking the law into their own hands.”

Saikia clarified that the police action was not intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments but was aimed solely at maintaining public order during the event.

He also alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi are trying to exploit Zubeen Garg’s death for political gains.

“Such statements for political purposes only worsen the situation. If timely action had not been taken, the scenario could have turned chaotic, similar to what happened in Nepal,” Saikia stated.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike, Demands CBI Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death