Devastating Landslide in Papua New Guinea, Over 2000 Feared Dead

At least 2000 individuals have been feared to have been buried under the debris by a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea's remote Enga region, according to the country's National Disaster Centre.
Despite rescue efforts, survivors have been difficult to locate in the rugged terrain. The landslide occurred last Friday, drastically surpassing earlier estimations. Initially, the United Nations cited a possible death toll of 100, which was later adjusted to 670 by the Chief of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Papua New Guinea.
However, recent assessments from the country's disaster agency suggest this figure could be a significant underestimate.
Lusete Laso Mana, Acting Director of the National Disaster Centre, conveyed in a letter to the UN that over 2000 people may have been buried by the landslide. The disaster has caused extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and the economy, further compounded by ongoing risks due to shifting debris. The primary highway to the affected area has been completely blocked. Mana emphasized the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address the extensive devastation.
The landslide struck Kaokalam, a remote village approximately 600 kilometers northwest of the capital, Port Moresby, around 3 am local time last Friday, leaving a massive debris field likened to four football pitches. Officials reported that over 150 houses in Yambali village were buried under the rubble. The region remains highly hazardous, with ongoing rockfalls and increased pressure on exposed soil.
Meanwhile, the Indian Government expressed grief over the loss of lives in the massive landslide.
Taking to platform 'X', External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Papua New Guinea following the recent landslide. Our thoughts are with the Government and the people. India stands in solidarity with our friends at this difficult time."