Did Heavy Rainfall Alone Cause Jhelum's Sudden Rise?

A sudden rise in the Jhelum river’s water level on Saturday triggered a flood emergency in parts of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), after local authorities claimed that India released water from the Uri Dam without prior intimation. The situation prompted urgent evacuation efforts along riverbanks in Hattian Bala district.

Emergency alerts were sounded in Muzaffarabad and Chakoti, with officials using loudspeakers to advise residents to move to safer areas. "We had no warning. The water came rushing in, and we’re struggling to protect lives and property," said Muhammad Asif, a resident of Dumel village.

Authorities reported moderate flooding in low-lying areas such as Kohala and Dhalkot, with initial reports indicating damage to crops and livestock. In response, the Hattian Bala administration has established temporary shelters and deployed rescue teams to assist affected residents. "We are doing everything possible, but the scale of the crisis remains challenging," said district commissioner Bilal Ahmed.

The incident has stirred diplomatic sensitivities, as Pakistan has criticized the move as a breach of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), an agreement brokered by the World Bank in 1960 to regulate the use of shared river waters. India had earlier suspended participation in the IWT on April 23 following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Indian authorities have not officially commented on the latest developments. However, some Indian media reports suggest that the release was part of routine dam operations necessitated by heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

As rescue efforts continue, officials on both sides are expected to monitor the situation closely, given the broader context of regional tensions and the humanitarian needs of the affected communities.

