Donald Trump to Take Oath as 47th US President Amid Historic Comeback

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States today, marking one of the most dramatic political comebacks in American history. The 78-year-old Republican leader, who refused to concede his 2020 election loss and faced multiple legal challenges, including a felony conviction, will take the oath of office at noon (EST) (10:30 PM IST) at the United States Capitol Rotunda.

US Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath in a star-studded event attended by prominent dignitaries. Vice President-elect JD Vance will also be sworn in alongside Trump, after which the newly elected President will deliver his inaugural address outlining his vision for the next four years.

Key Highlights of Trump's Inauguration:

Historic Win: Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the November election by securing 312-226 electoral votes, flipping key battleground states while retaining those he won in 2020. He becomes the second US President to serve non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the November election by securing 312-226 electoral votes, flipping key battleground states while retaining those he won in 2020. He becomes the second US President to serve non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland. First Felon President: Trump is the first US President to take office as a convicted felon, following his conviction in a hush money case involving Stormy Daniels. However, he faced no sentencing and called the case a "scam" by the Democrats.

Trump is the first US President to take office as a convicted felon, following his conviction in a hush money case involving Stormy Daniels. However, he faced no sentencing and called the case a "scam" by the Democrats. Indoor Ceremony Due to Extreme Cold: Originally planned for the Capitol’s West Front, the ceremony was moved indoors due to freezing temperatures caused by an Arctic blast. With temperatures expected to drop as low as -12°C, this is only the second indoor inauguration in 40 years, the last being Ronald Reagan’s second term in 1985.

Originally planned for the Capitol’s West Front, the ceremony was moved indoors due to freezing temperatures caused by an Arctic blast. With temperatures expected to drop as low as -12°C, this is only the second indoor inauguration in 40 years, the last being Ronald Reagan’s second term in 1985. Policy Plans: Trump is expected to sign 100 executive orders on his first day, including a mass deportation program for undocumented migrants and new tariffs on countries like Canada, Mexico, India, and China.

Trump is expected to sign 100 executive orders on his first day, including a mass deportation program for undocumented migrants and new tariffs on countries like Canada, Mexico, India, and China. Scaled-Down Parade: Due to the weather, the traditional parade on Pennsylvania Avenue has been shifted to the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena, where Trump has confirmed his attendance.

Due to the weather, the traditional parade on Pennsylvania Avenue has been shifted to the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena, where Trump has confirmed his attendance. Star-Studded Guest List: Notable attendees include Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, and British politician Nigel Farage. Business tycoons such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg will also be present, with Musk expected to play a significant role in Trump’s administration.

Trump’s Victory Rally and Key Promises

Ahead of his swearing-in, Trump addressed thousands of supporters at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at the Capital One Arena, where he vowed to impose strict immigration limits on his first day in office.

"By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt," Trump declared to a cheering crowd, echoing his hardline stance on border security.

He also pledged to overturn all "radical and foolish" executive orders issued by the Biden administration and announced plans to grant pardons to several individuals convicted in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

"This is the greatest political movement in American history, and 75 days ago, we achieved the most epic political victory our country has ever seen," Trump said.

Elon Musk Joins Trump’s Rally

Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined Trump on stage at the rally, accompanied by his son X Æ A-Xii. Musk vowed to help implement major cost-cutting measures in Trump’s administration, promising to make America strong "for centuries."

Trump, known for his admiration of Musk, praised the tech mogul and his son, referring to the "racehorse theory" of genetic superiority.

With Trump’s return to power, his administration is expected to push aggressive policy shifts, including the release of classified files on the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

As the world watches, Trump's inauguration marks a significant moment in US history, with expectations of swift and decisive policy changes under his leadership.

