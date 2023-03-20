‘Don’t be Evil’: Google Employees to Sundar Pichai on Layoffs

Google employees have written a open letter to Sundar Pichai to demand better handling of its mass layoffs.

Mass layoffs these days have become very common in companies across the world. It has left employees wondering what step to take next. Amidst all these, the employees of Google have demanded 5 things from CEO Sundar Pichai.

They have asked the company to consider freezing new hires and prioritize laid-off workers for job vacancies, as well as let employees finish scheduled leave, such as parental and bereavement leave.

The letter was signed by more than 1,400 workers and specifically asked for these five things:

1. Freeze all new hires during the layoff process: First ask for voluntary redundancies and voluntary working time reduction before compulsory layoffs. Allow for employee 'swaps' to further avoid compulsory redundancies.

2. Grant priority rehire to any Alphabet employees who have been laid off recently: Prioritize internal transfer options, prioritize access to jobs without the need to re-interview and agree to a fair severance package.

3. Protect our co-workers from countries with active conflicts or humanitarian crises (such as Ukraine, Russia, etc). Do not terminate employment when it would adversely affect visas, which could require workers to return to unsafe or unstable countries. Provide extra support to these and workers at risk of residence permit loss: help with job searches—internal and external—and provide adequate gardening leave.

4. Respect scheduled leaves (Maternity, Baby Bonding, Care and Bereavement) and do not give notice until the leave is finished. Workers given notice will be notified in person and will be given the opportunity to say good-bye to their coworkers.

5. Ensure there will be no discriminatory effects based on sex, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, racial or ethnic identity, caste, veteran status, religion, and disability.

Concluding all the ponts, the letter further read, “We call on you and Alphabet more broadly to make these critical public commitments. Our company has long touted its commitment to doing right by its users and workers, and these commitments will show Alphabet adhering to the final line of its Code of Conduct: Don't Be Evil.