Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Calls for Unity, Peace in First Speech in 6 Years

"Let’s create a Bangladesh of love and peace," said Zia, reflecting on the nation’s recent turmoil. She urged the public to work towards a united Bangladesh from the remnants of a dismantled democracy.

Expressing gratitude to the "brave children" who contributed to the recent political shift, Zia stated, "We have been liberated from a fascist, illegitimate government," and paid tribute to the "hundreds of martyrs" whose sacrifices, she believes, have paved the way for new possibilities.