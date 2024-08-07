Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Calls for Unity, Peace in First Speech in 6 Years

Masum Billah, Dhaka
In her first public address since 2018, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia called for an end to the "politics of vengeance" and a united effort to rebuild Bangladesh. Speaking virtually at a BNP rally in Nayapaltan on Wednesday, Zia emphasized the need for a peaceful and democratic future.
"Let’s create a Bangladesh of love and peace," said Zia, reflecting on the nation’s recent turmoil. She urged the public to work towards a united Bangladesh from the remnants of a dismantled democracy.
Expressing gratitude to the "brave children" who contributed to the recent political shift, Zia stated, "We have been liberated from a fascist, illegitimate government," and paid tribute to the "hundreds of martyrs" whose sacrifices, she believes, have paved the way for new possibilities.
The BNP chairperson outlined her vision for a democratic Bangladesh based on intelligence, competence, and inclusivity.
"We must build a democratic Bangladesh free from exploitation," she said, advocating for progress and equality while calling for a knowledge-based society rather than one driven by destruction or revenge.
Pardon and Political Restrictions
Zia's address follows her recent release from prison, granted by President Mohammed Shahabuddin under Article 49 of the Bangladesh Constitution, which allows for the commutation of sentences. Although freed, Zia remains barred from participating in elections for the next five years, according to current legal restrictions.
Tarique Rahman Advocates for Immediate Elections
In a related development, Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the BNP, also addressed the rally virtually from London. Rahman called for the swift organization of elections and the transfer of power to an elected government.
"Transfer power to a democratic government by holding elections at the earliest," Rahman urged.
He cautioned that political conspiracies are still afoot and stressed the importance of maintaining communal harmony and ensuring safety for all citizens. Rahman also hinted at future political reforms, suggesting the introduction of a bicameral parliament to better represent societal decision-makers.
The rally, which saw Khaleda Zia begin her address at 4:28 PM, marked a significant moment for the BNP as it navigates the country's shifting political landscape and prepares for upcoming electoral challenges.