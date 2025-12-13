Dr Sanchita Sarma Brings Glory to Assam with Four Bronze Medals at Asian Powerlifting Event

Dr Sanchita Sarma has etched her name on the Asian powerlifting stage by winning four bronze medals at the Asian Masters Women Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey, delivering an outstanding performance for India.

Taking part in the Masters-2 (50+ age group) in the 69 kg division, Dr Sarma finished on the podium in all three lifts, squat, bench press, and deadlift, and also earned a bronze in the overall standings, placing her among the top performers in her category.

An Anaesthesiology professor at Gauhati Medical College, Dr Sarma represented India at the continental event held between December 2 and 10, where athletes from across Asia competed at the highest level.

Already a national-level powerlifter, her selection reflected years of consistent performance and dedication to the sport.

Away from the competition platform, Dr Sarma continues to inspire by seamlessly managing multiple responsibilities.

Alongside her medical career, she is actively involved in entrepreneurship, content creation, and family life, proving that high-level sports achievement is possible beyond conventional boundaries.

Her medal haul has drawn widespread praise in Assam, with many hailing her journey as a powerful example of discipline, resilience, and commitment to excellence in competitive sport.

