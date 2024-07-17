Dubai Princess Shaikha Mahra Publicly Announces Divorce on Instagram

In a shocking turn of events, Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai's ruler, publicly declared her divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, on Instagram. The announcement comes just over two months after the couple welcomed their first child.
“Dear Husband,” the Dubai princess began in her post. “As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”
The news has ignited a frenzy on social media, with many noticing that the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all photos of each other from their profiles. Speculations abound, with some users suggesting the pair had blocked each other, while others wondered if Shaikha Mahra's account had been hacked.
“Bad news. God bless you,” commented one user.
Another wrote, “I am proud. Your Decision.”
A user applauded the princess for her “courage and bravery,” adding, “It is just a phase of life and it will continue with good and bitterness, and life doesn't stop for anybody.”
Meanwhile, someone questioned, “But the divorce will occur from Husband's side, right? And Wife has to choose Khul'?"
The couple got married in May last year and welcomed their daughter 12 months later. Shaikha Mahra had previously shared her joy about the "most memorable experience" of giving birth, thanking her doctor and hospital staff for their care. In photos, Sheikh Mana was seen cradling their little one in his arms.
Just weeks ago, the princess shared a cryptic post on Instagram, cuddling with her baby and writing, "Just the two of us." Was this a possible hint at the trouble brewing beneath the surface?
Shaikha Mahra is the daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai. She is a prominent advocate for women's empowerment and local designers in the UAE. She holds a degree in International Relations from a university in the UK and also has a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.
The public nature of this announcement has left many in shock, and the story continues to develop as more details emerge.