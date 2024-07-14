US Prez Biden Condemns Attack on Trump, Calls for Unity

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor, Donald Trump, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Speaking from his Rehoboth Beach house in Delaware on Saturday, Biden stressed that "there is no place for this kind of violence in America."
The incident occurred when Trump was hit in the ear by gunfire during his election rally. Secret Service agents swiftly escorted Trump off the stage and later neutralized the suspected shooter. One person was killed in the incident, and law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are treating it as an assassination attempt. Details about the shooter's identity and weapon remain unclear.
Biden expressed his concern and support for Trump, stating, "I tried to get in touch with Trump, who is now with the doctors and seems to be doing well. There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick and one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this."
He added, "I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety."
Trump was seen with blood on his face and ear, reaching toward his neck with his right hand. Despite the injury, Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, confirmed that Trump is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."
The FBI has joined the investigation alongside the Secret Service. "FBI personnel are on the scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the agency will continue to work jointly with the US Secret Service as the investigation moves forward," an FBI spokesman said.
In response to the incident, Biden's campaign announced it would pull down television advertisements as quickly as possible. The Biden campaign had been running a $50 million ad blitz in key battleground states this month.
This incident comes as Biden and Trump prepare to face each other in the upcoming November presidential elections.