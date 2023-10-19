Durga Puja to Be Held in 32,408 Mandaps Across Bangladesh

Despite the festive atmosphere, there is an undercurrent of concern among the Hindu community leaders. This year's Durga Puja coincides with the upcoming national elections scheduled for January. Fearing potential communal attacks during the festivities, the Hindu community has expressed their worries. However, the government of Sheikh Hasina has taken proactive measures to ensure the security and peaceful celebration of Durga Puja. A four-tier security plan, including para-military, police, and elite forces such as RAB, has been established to maintain a safe environment during the festivities. Furthermore, multiple organizations will conduct intelligence surveillance to preempt any potential threats.