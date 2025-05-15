During Qatar Visit, Trump Tells Tim Cook to Rethink Apple’s India Strategy

During his recent visit to Qatar as part of a Middle East tour, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a disagreement with Apple CEO Tim Cook over the tech giant's growing investment in India. Trump claimed he reminded Cook of their long-standing relationship and the extensive support Apple has received from the U.S. government.

"I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with USD 500 billion, but he is building all over India. I don't want you building in India," Trump remarked, emphasizing his dissatisfaction with Apple’s manufacturing shift.

The U.S. President further justified his stance by pointing to India’s high tariffs, calling it "one of the highest tariff nations in the world," and claiming it’s “very hard to sell in India.”

He added, "Tim, look, we've treated you really good. We put up with all the plants that you built in China for years. We're not interested in you building in India. India can take care of themselves."

The comments underscore the Trump administration’s broader concerns over American companies relocating manufacturing outside the U.S., particularly to nations with complex trade dynamics.

