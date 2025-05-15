Mukesh Ambani Meets US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir in Doha

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani met with U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday, underscoring his ascent as a pivotal figure in global business and diplomacy. The high‑profile gathering in Doha comes amid deepening strategic investments by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in Reliance’s diverse ventures, from energy to telecommunications.

Ambani—Asia’s richest individual—has steadily broadened his network among international tech giants, forging critical partnerships with Google and Meta. Friday’s summit is poised to amplify those ties, potentially unlocking new avenues for capital inflows and joint innovation projects across digital services, renewable energy, and beyond.

During his state visit, President Trump announced a suite of U.S.–Qatar agreements valued at over USD 243.5 billion, nested within a broader economic exchange package estimated at USD 1.2 trillion. The deals span aviation, energy, defense, and quantum technology, highlighted by Boeing and GE Aerospace’s largest‑ever combined order of widebody aircraft and engines for Qatar Airways—a transaction expected to sustain more than one million U.S. jobs over its production cycle.

“The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age,” the White House declared in its official statement. “Allies like Qatar are partnering in the United States’ success.”

For Reliance, the Doha meetings signal a potential influx of sovereign capital and strategic alliances that align with the conglomerate’s ambitions in green hydrogen, 5G infrastructure, and digital commerce. As global markets pivot toward energy transition and next‑generation technologies, Ambani’s engagement with key world leaders positions Reliance to capitalize on these seismic shifts.